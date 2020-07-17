Four civilians to provide confidential statements to court on narcotics racket - Kanjipani seeks transfer

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today ordered the CID to produce four civilians seeking permission to divulge information they know about drug trafficking, to the official chambers of the judge tomorrow.

The CID had stated that the four civilians were willing to provide confidential information about the sale of heroin seized by the Police Narcotics Bureau to large scale smugglers and the smuggling of heroin into Sri Lanka from international waters.

The Magistrate issued the order after summoning the witnesses to his official chambers and inquiring into the matter.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate also ordered the Superintendent of the Welikada Prison to allow CID officers to obtain statements required for investigations from Wele Suda, a drug trafficker.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne issued the order after considering a request made by the CID to obtain a statement as it is suspected that the heroin seized by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau was sold through him.

Meanwhile, leading drug trafficker Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias Kanjipani Imran filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court today seeking an interim injunction restraining armed security personnel other than prison officers from entering his cell.

Kanjipani Imran has requested in the relevant fundamental rights petition that he be transferred from the Southern Province to a prison outside the Southern Province.

Nine persons, including the Minister of Justice, have been named as respondents in the petition.

He has informed the court in his petition that he is making such a request due to death threats against his life.