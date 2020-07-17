සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Range Bandara reveals about 23 audio recordings of Sajith faction (video)

Monday, 13 July 2020 - 22:37

Range+Bandara+reveals+about+23+audio+recordings+of+Sajith+faction+%28video%29


Former Member of Parliament Palitha Range Bandara stated that 56 persons who were with Sajith Premadasa had discussed with him to re-join the UNP.

He further stated that he has recorded the telephone conversations of 23 of them and he has the recordings.

Former parliamentarian Ranjith Maddumabandara stated that although Palitha Range Bandara is the trade union leader, all trade union leaders are now with the Sajith faction.

Former Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara is not contesting the election because he knows he will lose, said the candidate of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, Vijitha Berugoda.

Former Member of Parliament Kanchana Wijesekera stated at a public meeting held today that the first responsibility is the safety of the people.

Former Member of Parliament Navin Dissanayake stated that a decision should be taken to hold this election after a discussion between all parties.

Former Member of Parliament Harsha de Silva stated that the allowance of Rs. 20,000 was given only for a period of time for the people in need.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.