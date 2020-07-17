Range Bandara reveals about 23 audio recordings of Sajith faction (video)

Former Member of Parliament Palitha Range Bandara stated that 56 persons who were with Sajith Premadasa had discussed with him to re-join the UNP.

He further stated that he has recorded the telephone conversations of 23 of them and he has the recordings.

Former parliamentarian Ranjith Maddumabandara stated that although Palitha Range Bandara is the trade union leader, all trade union leaders are now with the Sajith faction.

Former Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara is not contesting the election because he knows he will lose, said the candidate of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, Vijitha Berugoda.

Former Member of Parliament Kanchana Wijesekera stated at a public meeting held today that the first responsibility is the safety of the people.

Former Member of Parliament Navin Dissanayake stated that a decision should be taken to hold this election after a discussion between all parties.

Former Member of Parliament Harsha de Silva stated that the allowance of Rs. 20,000 was given only for a period of time for the people in need.