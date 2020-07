President has promoted Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva to the rank of Admiral effective from today.

Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva is due to go on retirement on 15th July 2020.

Prior to his retirement as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, paid a courtesy call on as a tradition, to the Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees. During the ensuing cordial discussion, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Vice Admiral Silva for a peaceful future.