Showers+today+in+several+provinces

The meteorology department warns that showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North Western, Southern and Central Provinces today (14).



The Department further said that there could be heavy showers of up to 50 mm in some places.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces during the evening or night.



Winds will increase up to 40 kmph at times in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces and in the Hambantota District.