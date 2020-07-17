Body+found+on+the+Polpithigama+railway+line

Ipalogama Police said that the body of a man who was killed in a train collision has been handed over to the Kalawewa Railway Station by the express train crew traveling from Colombo to Polonnaruwa last night (13).



Police further say that information has been received that the man had been knocked by a train traveling from Colombo to Polonnaruwa in the Polpithigama area.



The deceased has been identified as a resident of Polpithigama.



The body has been taken to the Kalawewa Hospital and the Polpithigama and Ipalogama Police are conducting further investigations.