Postal voting continues for the second day - Official ballot paper distribution according to the guidelines by PHIs

Day two of postal voting with regard to the general election commences today.

Other than police stations, security forces, civil defense department, health units, district secretariat offices and election offices all other employees of government entities will be casting their postal vote today.

Postal voting for staff of public health inspectors offices was made available from 9 am to 4 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, police stations, security forces and civil defense department as well as all health units and district secretariat offices and elections offices will be granted the opportunity to cast their on the 16th and 17th of this month.

Those who cannot cast their vote on the given day is also permitted to cast the vote on the 20th and 21st of July at the district secretariats office.

750 thousand 085 candidates are eligible to cast their postal vote for this year’s general election.

Meanwhile the elections commission is to convene tomorrow to take a decision on the postal vote which was postponed for the Rajanganaya divisional secretariat.

Accordingly, it has been reported that the voting will commence 14 days after from the date of postponement.

Further, the postmaster general, Ranjith Ariyaratne noted that distribution of official poll cards was halted temporally considering the spread of corona in the Rajanganaya and Welikanda areas.

It is reported that the distribution of official poll cards for other quarantine zones and residences declared as self quarantine, will be decided in accordance to the approval of PHIs.

However, the director general of health services, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe attending a media briefing held yesterday noted that there is NO issue in holding the general election amidst the existing Corona pandemic situation.