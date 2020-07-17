Bus fares should be increased by 50% - Gemunu Wijeratne, President of the Ceylon Private Bus Owners' Association

Gemunu Wijeratne, President of the Ceylon Private Bus Owners' Association, said that with the report of coronavirus infections, the bus fare should be increased by 50 percent if social distance is to be maintained while traveling in buses.
When we inquired about this from the Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera, he said that this could not be done without the order of the Director General of Health Services.
