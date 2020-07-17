Vehicle+registrations+increase+

Vehicle registrations in the country have increased significantly in June due to the increase in the number of private vehicle owners with the Covid 19 epidemic.

The brokering firms said that 32,123 vehicles had been registered in June, more than double the total number of vehicles registered in May, which was 17,313.

The number of new vehicle registrations have doubled compared to May, with 316 vehicles registered in June.

Registration of vans, three-wheelers and motorcycles in June also increased significantly compared to May.