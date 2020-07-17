COVID-19 crisis may get 'worse and worse', warns WHO - infected persons have increased by one million in five days

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million yesterday, climbing by a million in just five days.

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization chief said there would be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom said "too many countries are headed in the wrong direction".

He added that cases were rising where proven measures were not adopted or followed.



Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis shows that the number of coronavirus infections worldwide has increased by one million in five days.

COVID-19 crisis may get 'worse and worse', warns WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million yesterday, climbing by a million in just five days.

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization chief said there would be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom said "too many countries are headed in the wrong direction".

He added that cases were rising where proven measures were not adopted or followed.

COVID-19 crisis may get 'worse and worse', warns WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million yesterday, climbing by a million in just five days.

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization chief said there would be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom said "too many countries are headed in the wrong direction".

He added that cases were rising where proven measures were not adopted or followed.