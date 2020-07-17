The United States is focusing on holding a conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.



According to foreign reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday.



The United States Department of State has said it intends to hold the summit ahead of the November presidential election in November, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, led by President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.