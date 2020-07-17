One in nine people worldwide will starve this year - Coronavirus makes it worse

According to a United Nations report, global warming will be exacerbated by the global coronavirus pandemic.



According to the UN Annual Report on Food Security and Nutrition, one in nine people worldwide will go hungry this year.



It shows that many people around the world are starving due to economic stagnation and environmental conditions, and that the cost of nutritious food is unaffordable for many.



Although world hunger has been declining for decades, it has been rising again since 2014.



The United Nations estimates that 690 million people, or about 9 percent of the world's population, are starving while 10 million has fallen into this category in the past year.