Retired+Army+soldier+who+fasted+for+108+days+seeking+protection+for+the+country+from+coronavirus

Sinhathambi Nadarasa, a retired Army officer who went on a 108 day fast to protect the country from the Coronavirus epidemic has met the Commander of the Security Forces - Jaffna yesterday (13).According to the Jaffna Security Forces, Nadarasa has fasted during 108 days to protect the people living in the country and the members of the security forces and the health sector who are working to control the corona menace.Sinhathambi Nadarasa, 81, who lives in the Karaveddi area in Jaffna, has gone on a fast according to Hindu customs without shaving his beard and hair.