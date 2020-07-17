Four+witnesses+provide+evidence+behind+closed+doors+regarding+drug+operation+of+Narcotics+officers

Four (04) independent witnesses provide evidence behind closed doors to the Colombo Chief Magistrate for 1 1/2 hours on the drug operation by Police Narcotics Bureau officers.

Yesterday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the CID to produce four civilians seeking permission to divulge information they know about drug trafficking, to the official chambers of the judge today.

The CID had stated that the four civilians were willing to provide confidential information about the sale of heroin seized by the Police Narcotics Bureau to large scale smugglers and the smuggling of heroin into Sri Lanka from international waters.

The Magistrate issued the order after summoning the witnesses to his official chambers and inquiring into the matter.