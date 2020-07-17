J'Pura University final year exam postponed - Student's family infected with covid-19

The administration has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled to be held for the final year students of the Management Faculty of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.



It is reported that a student from the Anuradhapura - Rajanganaya area that has reported coronavirus infected patients, was also scheduled to sit for the final year examinations of the Faculty of Management.



The student is reported to be from a family that was hospitalized with the coronavirus infection.



Therefore, the administration of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura stated that this step was taken considering the possible difficulties related to social distancing when conducting the examination on health guidelines.