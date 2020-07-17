Hakmana Accident: Truck that ran over three policemen on duty, has done it on purpose - Six teams deployed to apprehend the driver

Six police teams deployed to find the driver of the tipper truck that ran over & killed a PC & injured two others at a police roadblock in the Hakmana-Kongala area.



Meanwhile, Police investigations have revealed that the dump truck had caused the accident on purpose.



The truck involved in the accident was found abandoned in the Hungama area.



The six police teams have commenced investigations to locate the driver.



Last night the tipper truck ran over police personnel on duty at a police check-point at Kongala in Hakmana.

The police media division stated that three police officers sustained injuries while a 36-year-old police constable succumbed to his injuries from the incident.

The other two police officers had been admitted to the Matara General Hospital, sources said the condition of one of them was critical.