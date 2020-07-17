Govt Analyst searches the residence of the Narcotic officer's arrested for drug trafficking

The Government Analyst has inspected the house of a Sub Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau in the Minuwangoda - Horanpella area who is currently being detained and interrogated on charges of drug trafficking.

A place where the suspects sorted drugs into the rice sacks was also inspected yesterday (13).

It has been reported that the CID officers were also present to inspect this place which is located in the Minuwangoda area.

So far, 21 persons including police officers have been arrested in connection with this incident while 12 of them have been remanded.

Meanwhile, four (04) independent witnesses provided statements behind closed doors to the Colombo Chief Magistrate for 1 1/2 hours on the drug operation carried out by Police Narcotics Bureau officers.

Yesterday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the CID to produce four civilians seeking permission to divulge information they know about drug trafficking, to the official chambers of the judge today.

The CID had stated that the four civilians were willing to provide confidential information about the sale of heroin seized by the Police Narcotics Bureau to large scale smugglers and the smuggling of heroin into Sri Lanka from international waters.

The Magistrate issued the order after summoning the witnesses to his official chambers and inquiring into the matter.

Accordingly, the witnesses were summoned to the official chambers of the Magistrate today and the Colombo Chief Magistrate obtained the relevant confidential statements.