සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Govt Analyst searches the residence of the Narcotic officer's arrested for drug trafficking

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 - 13:47

Govt+Analyst+searches+the+residence+of+the+Narcotic+officer%27s+arrested++for+drug+trafficking

The Government Analyst has inspected the house of a Sub Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau in the Minuwangoda - Horanpella area who is currently being detained and interrogated on charges of drug trafficking.

A place where the suspects sorted drugs into the rice sacks was also inspected yesterday (13).

It has been reported that the CID officers were also present to inspect this place which is located in the Minuwangoda area.

So far, 21 persons including police officers have been arrested in connection with this incident while 12 of them have been remanded.

Meanwhile, four (04) independent witnesses provided statements behind closed doors to the Colombo Chief Magistrate for 1 1/2 hours on the drug operation carried out by Police Narcotics Bureau officers.

Yesterday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the CID to produce four civilians seeking permission to divulge information they know about drug trafficking, to the official chambers of the judge today.

The CID had stated that the four civilians were willing to provide confidential information about the sale of heroin seized by the Police Narcotics Bureau to large scale smugglers and the smuggling of heroin into Sri Lanka from international waters.

The Magistrate issued the order after summoning the witnesses to his official chambers and inquiring into the matter.

Accordingly, the witnesses were summoned to the official chambers of the Magistrate today and the Colombo Chief Magistrate obtained the relevant confidential statements.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.