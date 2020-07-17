Strong+winds+destroys+six+houses+and+disrupts+power

Strong winds that blew through several surrounding villages including Galabedda in the Siyambalanduwa Divisional Secretariat has completely damaged 06 houses.



Residents said that the wind had been blowing for more than an hour along with the heavy rain yesterday afternoon and the ice cubes had also fallen with the heavy rain.

Traffic on the Siyambalanduwa-Monaragala road was also disrupted due to trees that were uprooted due to strong winds blowing through Galabedda and surrounding villages.



The Monaragala District Disaster Management Center, the police and the people of the area have taken steps to remove the uprooted trees and restore traffic on the road.



However, the power supply which was disrupted due to damage caused by the trees falling on to the high voltage power lines, as a result of the strong winds, have not been restored.