Former President Maithripala Sirisena decides to file a case against Prassanna Ranatunga (Video)

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to file a case against Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and others for allegedly insulting its leader, former President Maithripala Sirisena.



Speaking at a media briefing held at the party headquarters today (14), the Secretary of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Senior Attorney-at-Law Bandula Wellala stated that the decision was taken on the instructions of the party leader, former President Maithripala Sirisena.







