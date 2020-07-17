සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The outgoing Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy calls on the President

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 - 14:05

The+outgoing+Commander+of+the+Sri+Lanka+Navy+calls+on+the+President

The outgoing Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today morning (14).

On January 01, 2019 Admiral de Silva assumed duties as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The retired Commander who fought fearlessly to defeat 30-year long terrorism had been accoladed with several gallantry awards including Veera Vickrama, Veera Vibhooshana, Rana Wickrama, Ranashoora and Vishishta Seva Vibhooshana during his illustrious career.

Commending the service rendered towards the Motherland President extended his good wishes to the outgoing Commander.

President promoted the retired Navy Commander to the rank of Admiral.

Mementos were exchanged between the President and the retired Navy chief.

Retiring Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva was promoted to the rank of Admiral with effect from 14th July 2020, by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Upon being promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral on 01st January 2019, the senior officer assumed command as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and he was welcomed at the Naval Headquarters according a guard of honour.

Admiral Piyal De Silva will retire from the Sri Lanka Navy after 36 years of service, tomorrow (15th July 2020).

