Daily PCR to be increased to 250 in Rajanganaya 1, 3 & 5 - shortage of equipment - more than 800 quarantined

About 800 people have been quarantined in connection with the Corona cluster reported from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.



Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva told the Hiru news team that the number of identified infected persons attached to the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center has risen to 519.

With the 29 new infections reported yesterday, the total number of corona infections in the country has risen to 2,646.

14 of them were found at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center while 11 others were confirmed at the adjacent Senapura Rehabilitation Center.

In addition, two persons from Rajanganaya and two returnees from Maldives who were in quarantine were also tested positive for covid-19 yesterday.

Among the 519 infected persons identified at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center, 440 are inmates while 60 counsellors and staff members were among those infected with the coronavirus.

The Health Department took action yesterday to impose travel restrictions on Anuradhapura - Rajanganaya Yaya 1, 3 and 5 due to the infected at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

Area Medical Officer of Health H.A. Abeyratne mentioned that there was a plan to conduct 250 PCR tests for a day.

However, she noted that there is a shortage of necessary medical equipment.

Director General of Health Services Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all in the Kandakadu and Senapura Rehabilitation Centers have been subjected to a PCR test.

Meanwhile, Kekirawa Health Medical Officers took action to quarantine about 30 persons belonging to 7 families in the Kekirawa - Kitulhitiyawa area.

That was after an army officer at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center was diagnosed with the virus.

Steps have been taken to send 14 members of the army officer’s family including his wife to the Diyatalawa Quarantine Center.

It has been reported that PCR tests of the inmates and staff at Welikada Prison have been carried out.

Meanwhile, another special meeting of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is currently being held at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Ministry of Health stated that further decisions regarding coronavirus will be taken at this meeting which commenced at 11.00 am under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, Chilaw Hospital Coroner Wasantha Geekianage has instructed the Chilaw Police to file a case against the wife of the deceased for burial in violation of coronavirus rules in the Chilaw - Wella - Thaladiya area.

Meanwhile, Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations stated that the repatriation of Sri Lankans abroad has been temporarily suspended for several days subsequent to the arrival of the Sri Lankans from Maldives tomorrow.