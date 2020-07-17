Bodies of two girls ages 12 & 15 found washed ashore

The bodies of two girls of the same family who went missing in the Maggona Uswella sea in Payagala have been found this morning (14).



The police stated that the bodies were found washed ashore at the Payagala beach.



The victims were 12 and 15 year old girls.



They had gone to the beach with their relatives with their relatives and a group of other children and were swept away by a strong wave and disappeared yesterday (13) afternoon.



The police and navy launched a search operation.