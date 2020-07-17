Incentive allowances to be paid for the Inland Revenue Department - PM (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the Ministry of Finance to take immediate steps to provide the incentive allowance payable to the staff of the Inland Revenue Department for completing revenue targets.



A discussion between the Trade Unions of the Inland Revenue Department and the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was held at Temple Trees yesterday (13).



The Prime Minister has instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, S R Atigala, to take steps to provide the staff of the Inland Revenue Department with an incentive to complete the revenue targets as soon as possible.



Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the incentive allowances for the year 2019 will be paid within the next week. The Prime Minister has stated that the government appreciates the dedication of the officials of the Inland Revenue Department.









