Another narcotics constable in CID custody, remanded until 21 - A vehicle used in alleged drug trafficking also found from Mt. Lavinia

Another narcotics police constable who was detained by the CID in connection with dealing with drug traffickers has been remanded till the 21st of this month.

This was when the suspect was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (14).

The court correspondent stated that the Colombo Chief Magistrate has ordered the CID to complete its investigations into the 13th suspect in the case.

So far 21 suspects including police officers have been arrested in connection with this incident and 12 of them were remanded earlier.

Meanwhile, a vehicle belonging to Rajitha Hasantha alias Loku, a leading drug dealer in Kottawa, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was also recovered from Mt. Lavinia.

It was from Mount Lavinia - Badowita area.