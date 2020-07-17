Those who have made pornographic videos against me will be punished - My father would have never wanted me to be in politics (video)

Former Member of Parliament Kavinda Jayawardena says that he cannot be a challenge for Harin Fernando or anyone else.

He made these comments while participating in a special discussion with Hiru.

He also commented on the pornographic video that was recently released on the internet regarding him.

He says that he is surprised that such a video was even made against him.

However, he went on to say that all those involved in this scheme will be punished by God.

He says that the people will unite around the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.



However, he noted that his father would have never allowed him to be involved in politics if he was alive.

Recalling the Easter attack, he says justice has not yet been done to those victims.

He says that no one has the right to criticize the Cardinal and says that he had no influence on Sajith's presidential election.