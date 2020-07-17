Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,651

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,651 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,651
Recovered and discharged – 1,988
Active cases – 652
New Cases for the day – 05*
Total Deaths – 11
|
Date
|
New patients
in July
|
14 -July
|
05*
|
13 -July
|
29*
|
12 -July
|
106
|
11 -July
|
57
|
10 -July
|
300
|
09 -July
|
60
|
08 -July
|
13
|
07 -July
|
04
|
06 -July
|
01
|
05 -July
|
02
|
04 -July
|
05
|
03 -July
|
03
|
02 -July
|
12
|
01 -July
|
07
* on going data to be updated