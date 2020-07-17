Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,651

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 2,651 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,651



Recovered and discharged – 1,988

Active cases – 652

New Cases for the day – 05*

Total Deaths – 11

Date New patients in July 14 -July 05* 13 -July 29* 12 -July 106 11 -July 57 10 -July 300 09 -July 60 08 -July 13 07 -July 04 06 -July 01 05 -July 02 04 -July 05 03 -July 03 02 -July 12 01 -July 07

* on going data to be updated