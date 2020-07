Attorney General’s coordinating officer senior counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that the Attorney General has directed the Acting IGP to record statements from the suspects in the Bond Auction case.



Therefore, the Acting IGP has been instructed to record statements from former MP Ravi Karunanayaka, Arjun Aloysious & others with regard to the March 2016 Bond Auctions and to submit the statements before 25 July 2020.