SLFP also complain regarding the party colour being used by others (Video)





The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party Dayasiri Jayasekara has requested the Election Commission to take action to ban or prevent the use of the color blue by other political parties.



A letter has been sent to the commission.



It further states that the declaration of blue as the color of their party by some political parties during the election will affect the long term identity of the Freedom Party.



Meanwhile, Secretary of the Bar Association Bandula Vellalage and Treasurer Janajith de Silva stated at a media briefing held in Colombo today that legal action would be taken against those who make statements that insult the candidates of the Freedom Party.



