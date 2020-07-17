Successful second day of postal voting (video)

The second day of the Postal voting of this year's general election ended successfully today.

The postal vote was cast today by all government officials except those working in all police stations, security forces, the Civil Defense Department, the health sector and all district secretariats as well as officials of the election offices.

During the postal voting today, an incident was reported where the Administrative Grama Niladhari of the Ambalangoda area was taking a photograph of the vote he was casting from his mobile phone.

He was later taken into police custody and released on bail after recording a statement.

Meanwhile a group including the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya visited the Jaffna District today to inquire into the election preparations.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Jaffna District Secretariat, the Chairman of the Election Commission stated that every effort will be made to hold the General Elections amidst the current situation.

Police say that 164 persons have been arrested for violating election laws.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that there were two candidates among them.