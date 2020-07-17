සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Special announcement from the government regarding public holidays and curfew rumours

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 - 22:06

The Government Information Department states that no decision has been taken by the government to declare a holiday and impose a curfew.

The Government Information Department states in a statement that various parties continue to spread false information and mislead the public with the intention of creating unnecessary disturbances in the society.

The announcement further states that with the outbreak of Covid 19 cases in the country centered around the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center, that the government has taken steps to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The translation of the full announcement is given below.

With the outbreak of Covid 19 cases in the country centered around the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center, the government has taken steps to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

All relevant procedures such as conducting relevant tests, identifying infected persons, identifying the people they had made contact with and directing them to quarantine have been implemented expeditiously to cover related areas and locations.

Therefore, while implementing quarantine procedure to the close contact persons, there have been people who are spreading false news by calling these people referred to quarantine as definitely COVID-19 positive people.

There have been false stories circulating stating that various institutions and organisations are being closed down due to the spread of the virus.

Also, there are various false and misleading information circulating that the government is going to declare holidays and impose curfew.

It has also been observed that these parties are constantly circulating false information. The government reiterates that no such decision has been taken.

Accordingly, it is clear that the purpose of spreading such false information is to mislead the people and create unnecessary panic in society.

The government has instructed the relevant authorities to conduct formal investigations into those who spread such false propaganda. If a person is diagnosed with the Covid 19 virus, the government will take action in this regard and the Government information department on behalf of the Government will immediately inform the public all official information pertaining to the measures adopted by the government and all other relevant information. Therefore, the Government urges the people not to be deceived by false and misleading propaganda and to be more prudent at this time and to act safely and sensibly, strictly following all the health care guidelines that have been published, especially by the health sector.

