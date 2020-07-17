සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,665

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 - 22:21

Two+%2802%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+2%2C665

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 2,665 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,665

Recovered and discharged – 1,988

Active cases – 666

New Cases for the day – 19* 

Total Deaths – 11

 

Date
New patients
in July

14 -July
19*

13 -July

29*

12 -July

106

11 -July

57

10 -July

300

09 -July

60

08 -July

13

07 -July

04

06 -July

01

05 -July

02

04 -July

05

03 -July

03

02 -July

12

01 -July

07

* on going data to be updated

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.