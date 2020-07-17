Complete the election even by changing the gazette notification - Dayasiri (Video)

Former parliamentarian Sisira Jayakody addressing a public meeting today stated that the candidates have been severely inconvenienced due to the election not being held for a long time.

Former Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena stated that Sajith Premadasa is requesting not to hold elections due to the fear of elections.

Jathika Jana Balavegaya candidate Vijitha Herath stated that small public meetings will be held subject to health recommendations.

Former Member of Parliament D.V. Chanaka requested all candidates not to go through the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna route and hold propaganda rallies, endangering the lives of the people.

Former parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri requested that the country be immediately placed under lock down and the election postponed.

Former Member of Parliament Harsha de Silva stated that his party agrees to any decision taken by the Election Commissioner.

Former Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara today requested that the election to be held even before the 25th of this month and complete it.

Former Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena stated that a government could be formed according to the 19th amendment whether it wins or not.