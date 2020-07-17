Showery+condition+to+enhance+today

The showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the south-western part of the island today (15), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Southern and Central provinces.



Fairly heavy falls of more than 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.