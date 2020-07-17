Showery+condition+to+enhance+today

The showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the south-western part of the island today (15), says the Department of Meteorology.
Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Southern and Central provinces.
Fairly heavy falls of more than 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.
The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.
The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Southern and Central provinces.
Fairly heavy falls of more than 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.
The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.
The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.