Katunayake Airport disinfected (pictures)

The Air Force undertook a disinfection of the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake yesterday (14).Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services Ltd. retired Maj. Gen. G.A. Chandrasiri supervised the task, according to the Hiru News correspondent at the airport.The arrival and departure terminals, the duty-free shopping complex, accesses to the runways were disinfected.It took place on the same day the repatriation of Sri Lankans was suspended temporarily.