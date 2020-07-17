Voting+after+4.00+pm+for+those+under+self-quarantine

Voters under self-quarantine at their homes can exercise their franchise at the General Election between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm, says chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.



He was responding to questions raised by journalists yesterday (14) during an inspection of election preparations in the Jaffna district.



He said maximum efforts would be made to hold the election on 05 August and that no discussion has taken place on postponing the election.



The Election Commission chairman requested the public to adhere to health guidelines and ensure the holding of the election to maintain democracy by having a parliament.



He said however, it would be difficult to hold the election without health guidelines, and urged health authorities to gazette them.