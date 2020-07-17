20+kg+of+Kerala+Cannabis+nabbed+with+two+suspects

Excise officials seized 20 kg of Kerala Cannabis about to be distributed and arrested two suspects during a raid at Chavakachcheri in Jaffna yesterday (15).
The contraband is worth more than Rs. three million, says the Excise Office there.
The suspects, who are residents of Chavakachcheri and Trincomalee, are to be produced before the magistrate courts.
