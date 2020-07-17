The Election Commission meets today (15) to have lengthy discussions on holding the General Election.



Meanwhile, postal voting for the election takes place today for the third day.



Public officials excepting those employed in the police, three armed forces, Civil Defence Department, district secretariats and employees of the health sector are eligible to vote today.



Arrangements have been made for employees of the above institutions to cast their postal votes tomorrow and the following day.



Public officials failing to vote on those days have been given extra days on 20 and 21 of July to exercise their franchise.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission has requested the presidential commission probing political victimization to ensure that election candidates do not make remarks relating to the election to the media when leaving the commission after giving statements.