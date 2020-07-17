President+declares+skills+development+decade

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared 2021-2030 the decade of skills development in Sri Lanka.



The move is expected to herald a transformational phase of educational reform and skills development for the nation in line with the government’s national policy framework, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor’, says the President’s Media Division.



The decade of skills development builds on the success of Sri Lanka spearheading the adoption of World Youth Skills Day which was established through a proposal presented to the UN General Assembly in 2014 by the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa.



The action plan for the decade of skills development focuses on cultivating next generation skills in line with global trends and the 2030 Global Agenda for Sustainable Development.