Mix-up in two bodies brought home from Kuwait (video)





A mix-up in two dead bodies brought home from Kuwait had led to the cremation of one body, according to the Negombo General Hospital.



The two sealed bodies arrived on Sunday were those of a male from Nawalapitiya who had been killed in a motor accident and a female who died due to a heart ailment.



The latter was the sister of a Buddhist monk at a temple in Nikaweratiya.



However, the Buddhist monk had reportedly taken away the male body and cremated it, say his relatives in Nawalapitiya.



The Buddhist monk has then asked the relatives to cremate the female body.



However, they refused and complained to the Katunayake Airport police.



Both parties have been summoned to the airport police for an inquiry today.