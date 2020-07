The global Covid-19 count has now risen to 13,446,108 with the deaths reaching 580,247.



Brazil continues to report the highest daily deaths, with 1,341 fatalities yesterday (14).



The country has 74,262 deaths so far and 1,931,204 infected persons.



With 928 deaths, the US now has a total of 139,136 deaths and 3,544,719 cases.



India has 588 new deaths to take the country toll to 24,315, while the infected persons number 937,487.