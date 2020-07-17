Driving+license+preparation+by+Army+from+next+year

The preparation of driving licenses is likely to be handed over to the Army from next year.



Transport Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says the matter was discussed with Defence Secretary retired Maj. Gen.

Kamal Gunaratne and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva.



The minister says a large sum of money goes out of the country each year due to the driving license preparation by a private company at present at the rate of Rs. 1,340 per driving license.