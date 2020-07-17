365+persons+complete+quarantine+periods+today

Several more batches comprising 365 persons who have completed their quarantine periods are to leave today (15), says Army spokesman Brig. Chandana Wickramasinghe.



The Booss quarantine centre will release 21 persons, while the centres at Kalpitiya, three centres at Diyatalawa and the Punani centre will release 137 persons, three persons, 47 persons and 149 persons respectively.



Presently, 7,119 persons are under quarantine at 58 centres.