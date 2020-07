Wildlife officials carried out a three-day operation to catch a marsh crocodile (Eli Kimbula) that had strayed into a garden pond at Jayanthipura in Polonnaruwa.

The seven-foot long crocodile was caught by a team of around 10 officers from Polonnaruwa and Nikawewa zonal offices.

They say the animal had wandered from Kumbukkanaru Oya.

It was subsequently released to the Giritale hydro catchment area in Minneriya.