Tests to detect Kandakadu Covid-19 contacts (video)





The covid-19 cluster that originated at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu has now grown to 532 persons, says Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



According to him, 19 infected persons were found yesterday (14).



He also said that more than 300 PCR tests were conducted at Rajanganaya yesterday.



PCR tests are taking place at Rajanganaya and areas where there are possible Covid-19 cases.



The Director General of Health Services urged the public to obtain accurate Covid-19 information from the health authorities without being misled by rumours or social media.