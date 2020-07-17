Nishantha Ulugetenne is Navy’s new commander

Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne has been appointed the 24th commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.



He succeeds Admiral Piyal de Silva, who retires today (15).



Vice Admiral Ulugetenne was previously chief-of-staff of the Navy.



A past pupil of Royal College, Colombo, he joined the Navy’s executive branch, as an officer cadet of the 13th intake at the Naval and Maritime Academy.