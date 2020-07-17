Bus owners want fare hike, subject minister says no (video)





Private passenger buses will raise their fares next week, says president of their association Gemunu Wijeratne.



However, subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera maintains that he would not allow an increase.



He met with heads of bus owners associations in Angunukolapelessa recently.



The minister pointed to the possibility a further reduction in the number of passengers using public transportation in light of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak.



He has decided to submit a detailed report containing the requests by the bus owners to the cabinet meeting today (15)