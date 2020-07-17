Covid-19 persons in 16 districts, say PHIs

Public health inspectors say that Covid-19 infected persons have been found from 16 districts following the finding of a number of cases at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu.



Secretary of their association Mahendra Balasuriya says that 116 villages in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Ratnapura, Kandy, Matale, Kegalle, Puttalam, Jaffna, Kurunegala and Moneragala have reported infected persons.



Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says around 3,000 PCR tests were being conducted in relation to the Kandakadu centre.



The possibility of finding more infected persons from Rajanganaya areas is being looked into, he told Hiru News.



The Covid-19 cluster that originated at Kandakadu has now grown to 532 persons, says Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva.



The Army chief said so to the media after making the annual copra offering for the Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.



Nineteen cases were reported yesterday, while 666 still remain in hospital and 1,988 had been discharged upon gaining complete recovery.



Meanwhile, the recoveries from Covid-19 in the Navy have now gone up to 899.



One personnel was discharged following full recovery.



In the meantime, seven Navy personnel remain hospitalized for treatment.



Meanwhile, police are conducting public awareness programmes on the need to follow the health guidelines such as the wearing of face masks and keeping the social distancing due to the possibility of another outbreak of the Coronavirus.