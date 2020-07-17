Delayed start for Election Commission meeting (video)





A scheduled meeting of the Election Commission this afternoon (15) is likely to get delayed as member Prof. Ratnajeewan Hoole is yet to make an appearance.



Holding the postponed postal voting at the Rajanganaya divisional secretariat division and arrangements for the election in light of the country’s situation will come under discussion.



Meanwhile, representatives of the PHIs association were at the Election Commission this morning.



They raised the delay in the gazetting of the health guidelines for the election and the PHIs’ problems when performing their duties at the election were due to be discussed.



Postal voting took place today for the third consecutive day.



Public officials excepting those employed in the police, three armed forces, Civil Defence Department, district secretariats and employees of the health sector are eligible to vote today.



Public officials failing to vote on those days have been given extra days on 20 and 21 of July to exercise their franchise.



Meanwhile, executive director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi said a proper plan was needed to hold the election in light of the present situation in the country.