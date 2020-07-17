Ex-UNP MPs at presidential commission probing political victimizations (video)





A group of members of the previous good governance regime were today (15) at the presidential commission probing political victimizations in answer to summons relating to a complaint by former Navy media spokesman Rear Admiral D.K.P. Dassanayake.



The Hiru News correspondent reported that Ranjith Madduma Bandara, D.M. Swaminathan, Ajith P. Perera and Ranjan Ramanayake appeared before the commission.



Dassanayake has complained that the previous regime had fabricated false evidence against him over the disappearance of several youths.



The commission has also issued summons on former DIG Ravi Vidyalankara and former senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne to appear before it today.