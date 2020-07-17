Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from Covid-19

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from Covid-19 after treatment at home since 20 June.
Mortaza announced the negative result of his test on Twitter.
However, his wife Sumona Haque is yet to recover from the disease.
Two other Bangladeshi cricketer – Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam – have also recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment at their homes.
