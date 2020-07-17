Remains of policeman killed by tipper driver brought home (video)



The remains of the police constable who was killed by a rampaging tipper driver were brought to his home at Walasmulla last night (14).



The driver is due to be produced before the Matara magistrate’s court today.



He has a previous court record, in which he paid a Rs. 100,000 fine for careless driving and damaging an electricity post on 09 July.



He ran over and killed the PC Malitha Shamen Vitharana on duty and injured two others at a police road block near the 13th mile post on Hakmana-Kirinda road.



The fatal incident occurred on the night of 13 July and the tipper driver, who had gone into hiding, was arrested yesterday at Ranala in Hungama.



An injured sergeant has undergone surgery at the Matara General Hospital, while a colleague of his too, is being treated there.